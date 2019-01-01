Click follow to get notified when Garth goes live. The NEXT window opens Friday, April 12 at 11am ET / 10am CT / 8am PT.

TEAMMATES FOR KIDS

HOW DOES TEAMMATES WORK?

Professional athletes generously donate based on performance levels in their sport. A great pitcher, for example, might pledge a donation for every strikeout, a quarterback for completions, a hockey goalie for saves, a basketball player for free throws, etc. Then, the Foundation’s Board, made up of Hall of Fame athletes, corporation owners, corporate officers, and entertainers, triples the amount donated by each athlete. Because the Foundation’s overhead expenses are privately funded, 100% of all money donated goes to the kids. And now...we're asking FANS to join the team. Pledge money alongside your favorite athlete or sports team and we’ll match it for even MORE money. 100% of YOUR donation goes to the kids! That’s not a goal ... it’s the rule!

